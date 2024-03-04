KUALA LUMPUR: Legendary comedian, actor, and television personality Jaafar Onn passed away today at the age of 73.

The news was confirmed by his adopted son, Mohamad Hanif Hashim.

Jaafar had been hospitalized in Serdang, Selangor since yesterday due to internal bleeding. However, his condition worsened, and he passed away early this morning.

According to NST, He had previously disclosed battling a heart condition that caused leg swelling and required him to use a wheelchair for the past six months.

Jaafar, a native of Muar, Johor, rose to fame in the 1970s hosting a cooking show on RTM. Throughout the 80s and 90s, he became a fixture on television, entertaining audiences with his comedic talent in a variety shows and films.

Some of his most notable works include feature films such as XX Ray, Putera, Penyu, Bintang Hati, Azura, Jangan Pandang-Pandang, Rock Oo and Soalnya Siapa, while Hotel Mania, Cili Padi, Sambal, Single Terlalu Lama, Pak Kodi 5G were among his works in drama.

Jaafar’s passing leaves a void in the Malaysian entertainment industry. He will be remembered for his versatility, humor, and contributions to the nation’s cultural landscape.