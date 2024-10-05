Compassion, patience among demands of nursing career

PETALING JAYA: Ever since Florence Nightingale pioneered modern nursing in 1853 at the Institute for the Care of Sick Gentlewoman in London, where she was superintendent, she has inspired millions worldwide to pursue the profession.

In 2022, there were more than 117,000 registered nurses, of which 97% were women, and 148 government hospitals in Malaysia.

Nurses, who are often underpaid and undervalued, are the only ones whose official mandate is to provide comfort and care and assist doctors in the treatment of patients.

As International Nurses Day is celebrated this Sunday, theSun spoke to two nurses on why they pursued the profession and what it takes.

“Sacrifice, that is the first thing that comes to mind,” said Siti Asiah Shafie, 44, who has been a nurse for the past 19 years.

She said her mother died the same month she entered nursing school in 2002 and she did not even have time to grieve her loss.

“She was my inspiration to become a nurse. Having to care for her while she was ill made me realise nursing was what I wanted as a career.”

Now a mother of four, Siti Asiah became a nurse anaesthetist after having her children, aged eight to 18.

“It was not easy. I had to travel from Kedah, where I studied, to my hometown in Ipoh just to see my children.

“Those days, I often cried myself to sleep as I missed them very much. But even back in Ipoh, I had to ‘steal’ time to study.

“I wanted to build my career, so sacrifices were necessary,” she said, adding that most people do not realise how stressful nursing can be.

Siti Asiah said the long hours, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and dealing with patients, who are scared and angry that they have fallen ill, call for a lot of patience.

“I have been scolded by patients and they have vomited on me too. But, we cannot get angry at them. They are ill and we must have compassion to understand that.”

Today, Siti Asiah spends more time in the operating theatre. She said the trust and respect shown to one another in a surgical team of doctors and nurses are very special and makes nursing a rewarding career for her.

Abigail Anu Sam, 29, who has dedicated eight years to nursing, said witnessing a patient being resuscitated and regaining life stands out as one of the most satisfying experiences for a nurse.

“Seeing them walk out of the hospital doors surrounded by their loved ones fills me with a deep sense of satisfaction.

“Most times, patients do not appreciate the role of a nurse in their care and recovery, but it is enough to know I have also played a part in helping them regain health.”

Abigail also felt inspired to become a nurse when her father fell ill. She was 15 then, and seeing him struggle to breathe made her realise helping those in need is akin to serving God.

“Cleaning infected wounds oozing with pus and other conditions may turn many people away. But, these are among the things we are trained for.”