Cops nab two teens on suspicion of abandoning baby in Selama

IPOH: Police detained a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of abandoning a baby girl, with her umbilical cord still attached, in a box at Pusat Pengajian Islam Nur As-Salam, Kampung Bukit, Sungai Nor, Rantau Panjang in Selama yesterday.

Selama police chief Supt Sarudin Samah said that in the 7.28 am incident yesterday, police received a report from a man about the discovery.

He said the baby was taken to the Selama Hospital by the complainant, who later lodged a police report regarding the incident.

“Following an investigation, we made two arrests today (Jan 7), namely a 17-year-old boy believed to have been involved in abandoning the baby and a 14-year-old girl, who is undergoing hospital treatment.

“Both are school students,” he said in a statement tonight.