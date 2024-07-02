Court to decide tomorrow on prosecution’s appeal in Cradle Fund CEO murder case

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal will decide tomorrow on the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of Samirah Muzaffar and two teenagers on a charge of murdering Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan.

The decision is scheduled to be delivered in an open court at 2 pm by a three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, and Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli.

The court will also deliver its verdict on the trio’s appeal to challenge certain findings of fact by the High Court, including the finding that the fire which broke out in Nazrin’s room was “done deliberately”.

If the decision favours the prosecution, the case will be remitted to the High Court, and Samirah and the two teenagers must enter their defence.

Otherwise, the trio’s acquittal will remain.

On Oct 23 last year, a three-member panel deferred the decision after hearing submissions from both parties.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing Samirah and the two teenagers, completed his submission on Oct 23 last year, while the prosecution led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim completed their submission on Oct 17.

On June 21, 2022, the Shah Alam High Court freed Samirah, 49, who is also Nazrin’s widow, and two teenagers, now 21 and 18, of murdering Nazrin after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the three of them at the end of its case.

The three of them and an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with killing Nazrin, 45, at his house in Mutiara Damansara between 11.30 pm on June 13, 2018, and 4 am the following day.

On June 30, 2022, Samirah and the teenagers filed an appeal to challenge certain findings of fact by the High Court, including the finding that the fire which broke out in Nazrin’s room was “done deliberately”. - Bernama