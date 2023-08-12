Crucial to establish supportive environment to motivate women to pursue STEM careers

CYBERJAYA: It is crucial to establish a supportive and encouraging environment for women to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-related careers in this country, said Malaysia Gas Association (MGA) vice-president Choong Yen Li.

She said this can be accomplished by providing women with the necessary education and training opportunities and to expand further the talent pool for the future of the energy industry.

“To increase women’s participation in the energy transition, we need to tackle the obstacles and difficulties that they encounter. This involves dismantling gender stereotypes, addressing unconscious biases, and promoting equal opportunities for career growth,” she said in her opening remarks at the Women Leadership in Energy Forum here today.

Stressing inclusivity, Choong said women have a fair and equal opportunity to contribute and succeed in the energy sector.

“It is about breaking down barriers, dismantling biases and creating an environment where every individual feels valued, respected and empowered,” she said.

The one-day forum, themed ‘Diversity and Inclusivity for a Just Energy Transition’, gathered more than 60 participants, including those from the Malaysian Women in Energy (MyWIE) advocacy group, Shell Women Action Network (SWAN) and Petronas Leading Women Network (PLWN).

Also present were Economic Ministry deputy secretary-general (Sectoral) Datuk Dr Yatimah Sarjiman and Co-head Secretariat of Advisory Committee to the Ministry of Finance, Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Yatimah, in her speech, said the government is aware that a systemic change is required to close the gender gap in the Malaysian manpower market, as outlined in the MADANI Economy framework.

She said the need to raise women’s participation in the workforce to 60 per cent within 10 years is one of the seven targets of the MADANI Economy which was announced.

“Apart from this, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) which was launched earlier will also increase the participation of women, while the emphasis on the adoption of new and renewable energy will also encourage women to continue working in the STEM field,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nurul Izzah said men were still dominant in the energy sector although 2021 data showed that women comprised more than 50 per cent of local STEM graduates.

She said gas- or energy-related companies were asked to apply new agendas or ideas to attract women to work in the STEM field, including by providing flexible working hours.

Touching on the importance of STEM, Nurul Izzah said all interested parties including parents were encouraged to be involved in the Education Ministry’s Education Tour, which will also emphasise the enculturation of STEM.

The MGA was formed in 1986 by leading global oil and gas companies including Petronas, Shell, Esso, BP and Caltex as a non-profit organisation to serve as an effective platform to bring together key industry players to work towards a common vision.

As the nation’s lead advocate for the natural gas industry, MGA plays a prominent role in promoting engagement, discourse and dialogue with key stakeholders to develop a vibrant and sustainable gas industry, while fuelling Malaysia’s socio-economic growth. - Bernama