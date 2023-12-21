Cuepacs: Unions' views important in implementing Progressive Wage Policy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) needs to consider the views of employees unions, especially in the implementation of the Progressive Wage Policy, said Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat (pix).

He said the views and involvement of workers' representatives are important to ensure that every policy that is formulated is in line with the current working environment in the country.

“Cuepacs welcomes and fully supports the initiative and initial direction that has been set by Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong which will strengthen welfare, improve skills and increase employee productivity,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the plans outlined by KSM are in line with what the unions are fighting for, especially to enable workers in this country to get more dignified and fairer salaries.

Yesterday, Sim said the ministry will take immediate steps to implement the Progressive Wage Policy pilot project.

Sim said for this purpose, the ministry will closely collaborate with the Economy Ministry to ensure the success of the project and other efforts to bring labour market reforms. -Bernama