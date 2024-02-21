Customs Central Zone records RM37.7b revenue collection in 2023

SEPANG: The revenue collection of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Central Zone in 2023 reached RM37.7 billion, surpassing the initial target of RM36.85 billion.

JKDM Central Zone Assistant Director-General, Norlela Ismail (pix) said that of this amount, Central Zone Unit II (Selangor) contributed the highest collection, amounting to RM19.7 billion, followed by Central Zone Unit I (Kuala Lumpur) with RM14.3 billion and Central Zone Unit III (KLIA) at RM3.7 billion.

“For smuggling cases, JKDM Central Zone successfully thwarted cases such as cigarette and alcohol smuggling, among others, through 1,185 seizure cases totaling RM77 million with an estimated tax value of RM105 million.

“In addition, an estimated RM4 million was obtained from the sale of vehicles in an integrated tender manner involving 143 vehicles that had their rights revoked,“ she said in a statement today.

Norlela said that throughout last year, a total of 210 arrests were made involving seizures value at RM14 million with estimated duties of RM10 million.

She also called on the public to report information related to any drug smuggling activities and other items such as cigarettes, alcohol, and fireworks by contacting the toll-free customs hotline at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest customs office in all states.

JKDM assures that the identity of each informant is kept confidential, she said. -Bernama