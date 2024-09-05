Demand for cattle to increase by over 30,000 for Aidiladha - Kelantan Exco

KOTA BHARU: Demand for cattle in Kelantan is expected to increase by more than 30,000 for the Aidiladha sacrificial rite next month.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Commodity Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said there is a slight drop in the selling price of a cow, and it has been more stable for the past month.

According to him, the increase is also driven by requests from other states.

“As the largest hybrid cattle producer, Kelantan will continue to strengthen the industry and make this state a primary supplier hub for the country,” he told reporters at the state-level Veterinary Day celebration at the veterinary services complex, here, today.

Tuan Mohd Saripudin said Kelantan only imports cattle from Thailand despite offers from other countries, such as Vietnam and Cambodia, to ensure that the cattle are disease-free before undergoing screening and quarantine processes.

In another development, he said the first season of padi planting this year would be carried out in the middle of next month, following preparations including higher-powered pumps.

“The planting process will be done in stages beginning with the Pasir Mas district according to the set schedule, taking into account the water supply in the area,” he said, adding that farmers affected by droughts in the previous season would receive necessary assistance from the relevant agencies through the disaster fund that has been set up.