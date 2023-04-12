DPM Fadillah receives courtesy call from Timor-Leste counterpart

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today received a courtesy call from his Timor-Leste counterpart, Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, here to discuss bilalteral tries between the countries.

Kalbuadi Lay arrived at Perdana Putra at 2 pm and was greeted by Fadillah before the two leaders met for half an hour to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Also present was Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

The four-day working visit of Kalbuadi Lay to Malaysia which began yesterday is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between the countries and Malaysia expressed support towards the full membership of Timor-Leste in ASEAN.

In 2022, the total trade between Malaysia and Timor-Leste was RM384.48 million (US$90.2 million), which increased 93.3 per cent compared to RM194.09 million (US$46.6 million) in 2021. -Bernama