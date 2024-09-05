PETALING JAYA: It was a scene closely reminiscent of the Final Destination movie franchise, after a carpenter miraculously survived when a metal rod smashed through his car’s front windshield before piercing his left upper arm at Jalan Pantai Sepat in Kuantan, Pahang, yesterday.

According to New Straits Times, the 45-year-old victim, remained conscious following the incident and was subsequently rushed to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here, with the rod still embedded in his arm.

Kuantan district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, said the incident happened at 3.30pm.

The victim who was driving a Perodua Alza had his arm pierced by the metal rod which was believed to be from an oncoming lorry along the road.

It is learnt that the lorry and its driver have yet to be identified.

“The victim was driving from Penor near Kuantan, towards Tanjung Lumpur.

“While travelling along Jalan Pantai Sepat, a metal rod, believed to be from an oncoming lorry, flew and smashed into his car’s front windscreen.

“The rod entered the vehicle and pierced his left upper arm.

The metal object, about 75cm long, caused the victim to suffer bleeding.

“He appeared shaken after the incident. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment,“ he was quoted as saying in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Zahari also pointed out that the police were tracking down the lorry, believed to be ferrying construction materials.

It is learnt that the victim’s car was not equipped with a dashcam.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 337 of the Penal Code for causing hurt by an act which endangers life, or the personal safety of others.