Banana bonanza

BANANAS are delicious and nutritious fruits but also an ingredient that can be used in various recipes. From breakfast to dessert, bananas can be used for a variety of dishes, bringing their natural sweetness and creamy texture.
Here are five banana recipes that will enliven any kitchen and enrich the dining table.
Banana pancakes
Banana pancakes are a delightful twist on traditional pancakes, adding natural sweetness and a hint of banana flavour to the breakfast favourite.
Ingredients
1 ripe banana
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1 egg
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Optional toppings: sliced bananas, maple syrup, chopped nuts
Instructions
1. In a bowl, mash the ripe banana until smooth.
2. Add flour, sugar, baking powder and salt to the mashed banana and mix well.
3. In another bowl, whisk together milk, egg, and melted butter.
4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Do not overmix; lumps are okay.
5. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium heat and lightly grease with butter or cooking spray.
6. Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake.
7. Coo k until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side.
8. Serve warm with sliced bananas, maple syrup and chopped nuts if desired.
Banana smoothie
Banana smoothie is a creamy and refreshing beverage that is perfect for a quick breakfast or snack.
Ingredients
1 ripe banana
1/2 cup Greek yoghurt
1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)
1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup ice cubes
Instructions
1. Peel the banana and cut it into chunks.
2. In a blender, combine banana chunks, Greek yoghurt, milk, honey or maple syrup (if using), vanilla extract and ice cubes.
3. Blend until smooth and creamy.
4. Pour into glasses and serve immediately.
Banana bread
Banana bread is a classic baked treat that is moist, flavourful and perfect for any time of day.
Ingredients
2 ripe bananas
1/3 cup melted butter or oil
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg, beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
Pinch of salt
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 175°C. Grease a 9×5 inch loaf pan.
2. In a mixing bowl, mash the ripe bananas until smooth.
3. Stir in melted butter or oil, sugar, beaten egg and vanilla extract.
4. Add baking soda and salt, mix well.
5. Gradually add flour, stirring until just combined. Do not over-mix.
6. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
7. Bake for 50–60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
8. Let the banana bread cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Banana split
Banana split is a classic dessert featuring bananas, ice cream and a variety of delicious toppings.
Ingredients
1 ripe banana
3 scoops of your favourite ice cream flavours
Chocolate syrup
Strawberry syrup
Vanilla syrup
Pineapple topping
Whipped cream
Cherries
Instructions
1. Peel the banana and slice it in half lengthwise.
2. Place the banana halves in a serving dish or banana split boat.
3. Add scoops of ice cream on top of the banana halves.
4. Drizzle chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup and pineapple topping over the ice cream.
5. Top with whipped cream and a cherry.
Grilled banana with honey and cinnamon
Grilled banana with honey and cinnamon is a simple yet flavourful dessert that is perfect for barbecues or outdoor gatherings.
Ingredients
Ripe bananas
Honey
Ground cinnamon
Instructions
1. Peel the bananas and cut them into thick slices.
2. Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium heat.
3. Place the banana slices on the grill and cook for 2–3 minutes on each side, or until grill marks appear.
4. Remove the grilled banana slices from the grill and arrange them on a serving plate.
5. Drizzle honey over the grilled bananas and sprinkle with ground cinnamon.
6. Serve immediately.
Next time you are in the kitchen, do not forget to harness the power of bananas to create delicious and satisfying meals for yourself and your loved ones.