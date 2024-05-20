Banana bonanza

BANANAS are delicious and nutritious fruits but also an ingredient that can be used in various recipes. From breakfast to dessert, bananas can be used for a variety of dishes, bringing their natural sweetness and creamy texture.

Here are five banana recipes that will enliven any kitchen and enrich the dining table.

Banana pancakes

Banana pancakes are a delightful twist on traditional pancakes, adding natural sweetness and a hint of banana flavour to the breakfast favourite.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1 egg

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Optional toppings: sliced bananas, maple syrup, chopped nuts

Instructions

1. In a bowl, mash the ripe banana until smooth.

2. Add flour, sugar, baking powder and salt to the mashed banana and mix well.

3. In another bowl, whisk together milk, egg, and melted butter.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Do not overmix; lumps are okay.

5. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium heat and lightly grease with butter or cooking spray.

6. Pour about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake.

7. Coo k until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side.

8. Serve warm with sliced bananas, maple syrup and chopped nuts if desired.