Drop in Tasik Ayer Keroh water level due to water being pumped to bunded storage - exco

ALOR GAJAH: The drop in water level at Tasik Ayer Keroh occurred due to the pumping of water to the bunded storage at the Durian Tunggal Dam, according to a state executive council member.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said the process was undertaken to supply water to the treatment plant in Bertam for the consumption of Melaka City residents.

“The pumping process is also a common procedure to control the water level in the main dam in the state, and currently, water extraction operations are ongoing at Sungai Kesang.

“Tasik Ayer Keroh is an alternative water catchment pool for the Durian Tunggal Dam, and the drop in the lake’s water level is not due to hot weather conditions as claimed by certain quarters,” he told reporters after a breaking fast event at Masjid Nur Jannatul Bahri, Kampung Ayer Hitam Pantai here.

Hameed said that apart from the lake, the state has other alternative water catchment places, including Tasik Biru, which is still not fully utilised.

Meanwhile, he said three main dams in the state are still at normal levels.

He said the Durian Tunggal Dam recorded a level exceeding 80 per cent, while both the Jus Dam and the Asahan Dam surpassed the 90 per cent mark.

“We expect the water supply to remain sufficient until August, even during a prolonged drought...insya-Allah, Melaka won’t experience any water supply issues or rationing in the coming days,” he said.

Earlier, a photo went viral on social media, showing the water level at Tasik Ayer Keroh dropping. - Bernama