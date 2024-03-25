Dry spell a boon for carpet cleaners ahead of Hari Raya

GUA MUSANG: The dry weather throughout Ramadan this year is proving to be a boon for carpet cleaning service operators to deal with customers’ high demand ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri next month.

Carpet cleaning entrepreneur Zamri Muhamad, 38, said that although Ramadan is still about two weeks away, they have received more than 600 requests to clean carpets so far.

“(If) demand is too high, we may have to close bookings earlier than last year to maintain the quality of service.

“During last year’s Ramadan, we received about 300 orders to clean carpets. Thankfully, this year orders have reached over 600 although bookings were only opened two weeks ago,” he told Bernama recently.

Zamri said he even enlisted help from his wife Nurul Anis Ayob to handle double the amount of daily washing and service hours every day from 9 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, Nurul Anis said the hot weather bodes well for the business because the scorching sun speeds up the drying process.

“In a day, we can complete the washing and drying for at least 20 carpets of various sizes,” she said, adding that the fee charged for carpet cleaning ranges from RM20 to RM80 depending on the size.

She said this year, customers are so determined to roll out clean carpets to welcome guests for Raya that some even send five to seven carpets at one go for cleaning.

“All the carpets we receive must be cleaned before the school holidays in conjunction with Raya because customers will be leaving by then to celebrate in their hometowns,” she said. -Bernama