Dry spell alert: Public urged to avoid open burning as dry conditions persist

LABUAN: The Labuan Meteorological Office has issued a reminder to the public urging them to refrain from open burning activities as the current dry spell is expected to continue until the second quarter of this year.

In a statement to Bernama, the office highlighted that the ongoing dry spell is attributed to the conclusion of northeast monsoon and El Nino.

The office emphasised that the period between February and March typically marks the conclusion of the northeast monsoon phase, further exacerbating the dry conditions.

Additionally, it projected a transition from El Niño to ENSO-neutral conditions by April-June, with a 79 per cent chance, while indicating a 55 per cent likelihood of La Niña developing between June and August 2024.

El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) refers to the complex interaction between the atmosphere and ocean in the tropical Pacific, resulting in periodic variations between below-normal and above-normal sea surface temperatures, and subsequently influencing dry and wet conditions over several years.

Confirming the severity of the situation, the office revealed that Labuan has experienced significantly reduced rainfall since January 2024, with precipitation ranging between a mere 2.8mm to 29.6mm.

Furthermore, no rain has been recorded from March 8 until today (March 13), exacerbating concerns over escalating dry conditions.

Looking ahead, the office offered a glimmer of hope, stating that towards the end of March to April, the country is expected to experience increased rainfall and thunderstorms driven.

As the nation grapples with the persistent dry spell, authorities are urging citizens to exercise caution and cooperate by refraining from activities that could potentially exacerbate the situation, particularly open burning.

With the forecasted transition in weather patterns, collective vigilance and responsible behaviour are crucial in mitigating the impact of the ongoing climatic challenges. - Bernama