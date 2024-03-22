EC: Supplementary Electoral Roll for February 2024 open for review

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supplementary Electoral Roll for February 2024 (DPT BLN2/2024), which was verified yesterday and gazetted today, is now open for review for 30 days until April 20.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the electoral roll contained 33,983 names of citizens aged 18 and above from Feb 1 to 29, 2024, who were registered automatically as new voters.

“DPT BLN2/2024 also contains the names of 6,742 registered voters who switched constituencies and 2,442 voters who changed status or category,” he said in a statement today.

He said the EC provided five review methods, namely via the EC portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my , or the official portal of State Election Offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my .

Checks can also be done through the MySPR Semak mobile application or the Voter Registration Verification Hotline at 03-88927218.

Ikmalrudin also urged citizens aged 18 and above during the period from Feb 1 to 29 and registered voters who have applied for a change of constituencies or status to check their name in the electoral roll.

“If they find their names not listed in DPT BLN2/2024, they can make a claim by filling out Form C through the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or by visiting the relevant State Election Office.

“Registered voters in any constituency who wish to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituencies can fill in Form D or go to the State Election Office concerned,” he said.

The public can visit the official EC portal or contact EC at 03-88927218 or any State Election Office for any inquiries. -Bernama