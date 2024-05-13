Malaysian girls rout Oman 12-1 in Asia Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: After having slayed Vietnam 25-0 in their opening Group A match of the 2024 Asia Cup, the National women’s indoor hockey squad routed Oman 12-1 in their second group match played in Chonburi, Thailand today.

Striker Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor and midfielder Raja Norsharina Raja Shahbuddin both capped a sizzling performance, netting a hattrick each to set Malaysia on the right track for a semifinal spot.

Siti Nur Arfah opened the floodgates with goals in the sixth, 11th and 27th minutes while Raja Norsharina was on target in the 18th, 29th and 35th minutes at the Thailand National Sport University Kampus, Chonburi.

Defender Fazilla Sylvester Silin added her name to the scoresheet with a brace in the (12th and 34th mins) while Juliani Mohamad Din (8th min), Nuraslinda Said (12th min), Nur Atira Mohamad Ismail (15th min) and Ellya Syahirah Ellias (24th min) completed the rout while Oman’s consolation goal came from Maroa Al Saidi in the (22nd min).

Though head coach Mohd Rodzhanizam Mat Radzi described the two big wins as a positive result, he hoped that his players will make use of the chances through clinical finishing, especially the penalty corners.

“We missed many opportunities to score in the afternoon game. Players need to improve on their finishing, especially from penalty corners. Goals are important in every game,” he said in a satement released by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation.

Malaysia will continue their group matches against Kazakhstan and Iran tomorrow.

The top two teams from the group qualify for the semifinal.