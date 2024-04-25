Educator gets ‘Hero’ award for charity work

PETALING JAYA: A local educator was recently accorded the MyHero Award 4.0 by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSCCCI) for helping the underprivileged through his initiative, Hao Shi.

Monash University School of Science senior lecturer Dr Song Beng Kah began his philanthropic journey after witnessing the struggles of a single father raising his young daughter while battling stage four cancer.

The incident inspired him to create Hao Shi in 2013, which in Mandarin means “good action, deed, thing or work”.

“I started with a small group of close contacts and soon Hao Shi grew into a network of compassionate people, who helped extend our reach.”

He said from providing support to families in need during the pandemic to offering assistance to those affected by floods in Banting, the team remained committed to reducing the pain of the community.

He added that the core team members have remained the same throughout the years, but the number of beneficiaries has been growing.

“We do not actively seek sponsors. Instead, we contribute whatever possible and respond to appeals for aid.”

Song, who is also an honorary research scientist at Washington University, said the process starts with receiving a request for help.

“We then conduct background checks and subsequently, provide material support or financial aid.

“When I was selected for the award, I felt thankful as the prize money could be used to assist the underprivileged for at least three months.

“I am grateful KLSCCCI recognised our collective efforts. I cannot claim sole credit because without my team, nothing could have been achieved.”

He said despite the challenges posed by their hectic schedules, the team has been actively involved in addressing requests from many states.

He also emphasised a need to empower such communities to create support networks within their areas.

“Instead of relying on centralised volunteer efforts, we should empower people to form teams and networks of support.

“Imagine the impact we would make if every neighbourhood and street had a dedicated group that looked out for one another. We can roll up our sleeves, band together and be the change we want to see.”

Song said by decentralising efforts, the people can respond quicker to the needs of others.

“We would not be constrained by bureaucracy or need to wait for official channels to mobilise volunteers. Instead, our grassroots teams can spring into action at a moment’s notice. Remember, this is not just about efficiency. It is about building stronger and more connected communities.”

Today, Hao Shi stands as a testament to the power of collective goodwill and grassroots efforts in fostering a positive change.

The award also serves as recognition of the team’s dedication to helping the underprivileged.