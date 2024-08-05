MDEC eyes RM250m in digital export opportunities from DEX Connex Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) expects its latest business matching platform, DEX Connex Indonesia, to lead to the creation of RM250 million in digital export opportunities.

MDEC has business matched more than 70 Malaysian technology companies with the Indonesian counterparts, while significantly contributing to the growth of the digital economy within Asean.

“The DEX Connex programme served as a pivotal platform for participants from both nations to engage, expand their networks, and showcase Malaysian technological prowess,“ MDEC said in a statement today.

The programme is a joint effort involving the Malaysian embassy in Jakarta, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia, Matrade Jakarta, Malaysia Club Jakarta, HUB.ID, XCION, Digital Hub BSD City and Sinarmas Land.

The initiative also featured memorandum of understanding exchanges, that include ReSkills partnering with JCI to help young individuals upskill, advance their careers, and pursue entrepreneurial ventures with globally certified learning opportunities.

CTAPPS MSC Sdn Bhd has agreed to provide enhanced ICT solutions and services to PT Primedia Armoekadata Internet, with a focus on improving customer engagement for Indonesian organisations and businesses.

Innoveam Sdn Bhd plans to establish PT Inovasi Multimedia Indonesia as its subsidiary, with a 70% ownership stake.

This marks the official start of Innoveam's plans to become a regional powerhouse in 3D-based digital solutions for industrial applications.

Wahdah Technologies Sdn Bhd has appointed PT Domo Manajemen Grup (Dokter Mobil) as its workshop partner, providing seamless support for its car rental fleet across Indonesia.

Other tech companies include IFCA MSC Bhd and Five Pillars Hospitality, Bateriku (M) Sdn Bhd and PT Bateriku Technologies Indonesia, iBiZZCLOUD Sdn Bhd and PT Andalan Software Indonesia, NEXAGATE and TELIN, MAP2U Sdn Bhd and PT Das Map, and PureTech Global Sdn Bhd and PT Funtastik Solusi Indonesia.

Tech companies that exchanged memorandums of agreement include Moovby and Indonesia's AirAsia, Orlig Sdn Bhd and PT Inter Asia Teknologi, MyAone and PT Anakkumatahatiku as well as PT Ingatan Gajah as well as flexHR solutions and PT Amindoway Jaya. – Bernama