Efforts to empower women undertaken structurally - Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is focusing on efforts to empower women structurally, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this is to ensure that the participation of women in the workforce can reach 60 per cent as targeted in the Madani Economy Framework.

“This effort will not only be undertaken from an economic standpoint but also encompasses legal aspects, access to the justice system, and support ecosystems such as quality care services.

“The government has also improved related laws, policies and strategies to encourage women to remain in the labour market. For example, new acts like the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act 2022 (Act 840) have been enacted in an effort to eliminate the culture of normalising sexual harassment,“ she said.

She said this when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address on behalf of her ministry.

Nancy said the ministry will also focus on developing the care industry to help women overcome challenges and dilemmas in balancing career needs and family responsibilities. - Bernama