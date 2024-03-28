Elderly hiker found dead after getting lost

SHAH ALAM: An elderly hiker who was reported lost while hiking near Persiaran Shorea Section U16, here was found dead this evening.

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim (pix) said the 64-year-old man was found at 7.50 pm by members of the public who discovered he had passed away.

He said the victim had been hiking alone since 9.30 am yesterday and managed to contact his son at 3.43 pm after failing to find his way back.

“Following that, the fire department conducted a search and rescue operation, but failed to locate the victim until he was found by members of the public at 7.50 pm.

“The victim’s body has been sent to Shah Alam Hospital for further action,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Iqbal said the case is classified as sudden death and members of the public with information related to the case are urged to contact Inspector Saipol Paizi at 012-5781435 to assist in the investigation. -Bernama