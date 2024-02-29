PETALING JAYA: If your electricity bill is more than RM220 a month, you will have to pay 8% SST from March 1.

According to the New Straits Times, the Finance Ministry said that only users of more than 600 kilowatt joule (kWj), or those with a bill of more than RM220 a month, will see a 8% service tax on their bill.

“Almost 85 per cent of electricity consumers are below this threshold, and are not affected by this tax,” said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

The service tax will also not be charged to treated water services.