Escape Ipoh awaits with childhood nostalgic adventures

IPOH: A visit to a theme park promises a variety of exciting and thrilling activities which challenge physical endurance while providing the ideal platform to test one’s adrenaline levels with a range of extreme sports.

For those who are looking for something unique, one of the latest tourist attractions in Ipoh, the Nature Inspirational Park (ESCAPE) Ipoh, is poised to open its doors to visitors soon, setting it apart from conventional theme parks.

Located about 30 kilometres from Ipoh, this 56-hectare park offers more than 15 extreme activities and is suitable for all ages.

It will definitely not just be a paradise for fans of extreme sports, but also for those who yearn for the nostalgia of village life, complemented by the greenery of the oil palm plantations. This theme park combines extreme sports with traditional games, creating a new level of fun.

Reminiscent of childhood joy, a wave of exhilaration swept over a group of media personnel as they were given the chance to immerse themselves in various adrenaline-pumping activities at the Media Explore ESCAPE TT5 recently.

The extreme monkey business (strapped onto a rope and going through an obstacle course, while hanging way up in the air) activity offered at the theme park includes elements of lompat tikus (games that test your ability to run, jump and crawl), known to be popular with children, as well as various other extreme games, such as the gecko tower, the flying lemur, the slingshot, the jumping jack, the aerobat, boat rides and the banana flip.

Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) chief executive officer, Anuar Zainal Abidin, said that these extreme activities emphasise the value of traditional games and take visitors back to the nostalgic moments of their childhood.

In addition, visitors can also enjoy camping activities and explore the beauty of the lake, which was originally a tin mine, with boathouses available at affordable prices, making it the best attraction for a family holiday at the theme park.

“The unique thing about ESCAPE Ipoh is that visitors can stay overnight as adventurous activities definitely require more than just a day. They are also allowed to bring their own food and drinks.

“You don’t have to worry about security, because this area is guarded around the clock. It’s safe to bring the family here to play, and we also always make sure that the maintenance of this theme park is on schedule,“ he said.

The construction of this theme park, which began last year, and the first phase of which was completed in the first quarter of this year, with an investment value of RM30 million, is sure to be the latest attraction in a city known for its historical value and focus of hipster cafes.

It is also located near Tanjung Tualang Tin Dredge No.5 (TT5) Tanjung Tualang, which is a tourist destination and an OOTD (outfit of the day) location for those who love taking photos.

The project, which is being implemented through a Private Finance Initiative (PFI), via the government-linked company, MB Inc as the site provider and Sim Leisure Group (SLG) as the project promoter, is expected to further boost the tourism sector in Perak.

“We not only want to attract local visitors but also foreign tourists from Singapore and Thailand, who want to enjoy the excitement of ESCAPE Ipoh. Our target is at least 200,000 visitors per year to this theme park,“ he said.

“ESCAPE Ipoh will serve as a model of protecting the environment and striking a balance between progress and nature,” he said. -Bernama