Ewon: Over 30,000 entrepreneurs in Terengganu benefit from govt funding in 2023

KUALA TERENGGANU: Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives involving funding of RM485.3 million, throughout last year.

Its Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix) said that apart from funding from agencies such as Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, TEKUN Nasional and SME Bank, a total of 811 entrepreneurs had received entrepreneurship guidance and training from the National Institute of Entrepreneurship throughout the past year.

“SME Corp Malaysia (SME Corporation Malaysia) has also implemented various entrepreneurship development programmes that benefit 469 entrepreneurs with an allocation of RM3 million,” he said when speaking at a gathering involving staff of the ministry and its agencies today.

Ewon said that for cooperatives, a total of 58 new cooperatives have been registered in 2023 in Terengganu.

He said that a total of 21 cooperatives in Terengganu had also received funding amounting to RM28.3 million under the Malaysian Cooperative Commission’s Revolving Capital Fund and a total of 18 cooperatives had been approved for funding under the cooperative development assistance amounting to RM1.3 million

In the meantime, Ewon said based on the latest statistics, 37,598 micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) have been recorded in Terengganu with 88 per cent of them being micro-entrepreneurs.

Apart from that, 828 cooperatives in Terengganu have been registered as of December 2023.

“Based on this achievement, I really appreciate the commitment shown by all officers and staff in ministry and agencies in Terengganu in ensuring that all initiatives and assistance to entrepreneurs and cooperatives are being delivered effectively,” he said.

Ewon also called on the officers and staff of the ministry and its agencies to focus on efforts to reduce bureaucratic constraints so that the entrepreneurial community and cooperatives, especially in rural areas, can be helped.

“For example, any rules found to be no longer effective or actions that can be accelerated without ignoring current procedures should be reviewed and improved. We should facilitate, and not frustrate our clients.

“Simplify the application process for entrepreneurs and cooperatives. The goal is for the people to be happy with the services provided,” he said. -Bernama