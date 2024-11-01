Ex-company manager fined RM13,000 for using false documents to claim Penjana Prog incentive

KUALA LUMPUR: A former information technology (IT) training company manager was fined RM13,000 by the Sessions Court here today for submitting false documents to Social Security Organisation (Socso) to claim incentives under the Penjana Kerjaraya 2.0 programme amounting to RM9,500, three years ago.

Judge Suzana Hussin imposed the sentence on S. Kamala Segaran, 48 after he pleaded guilty to the three charges and ordered him to serve three months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

According to all the charges, Kamala Segaran is accused of using three false documents which are Employee Verification Forms of the Hiring Incentive Programme in the name of Tech Train Consultancy to claim incentives under Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 Perkeso amounting to RM9,500, when the employees named in the document are not employees of the company.

All the offences were committed at Wisma Perkeso, Jalan Tun Razak in Kampung Baru here between June 25 and Dec 21 2021.

The charge is under Section 471 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 465 of the same code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission prosecuting officer Mohd Yasri Yahya asked for the appropriate punishment to teach the accused a lesson.

Lawyer R. Babu Naidu, who represented the accused asked for a minimum fine on the grounds that his client is a single father supporting a six-year-old child and his parents –Bernama