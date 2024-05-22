Exciting activities await visitors at National Unity week 2024 in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: An exciting lineup of activities await visitors in conjunction with the National Unity Week (SMP) 2024 celebration which will be held at Padang Akasia and Begonia, Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, here, for four days, starting tomorrow.

The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) said that about 20 interesting activities will be held including a unique exhibition featuring houses representing 22 ethnic groups alongside the Orang Asli settlements and the Iban longhouses, which are expected to attract visitors.

Also held are the RAHMAH Sale; the 'Malaysia Bertuah Tanah Berdaulat' exhibition; a 50 per cent discount in summonses; the National Registration Department's 'Bas Mekar' service; the Road Transport Department (JPJ) helmet exchange; FoodUnites & Foodtruck and a ‘Kembara Ilmu’.

Programmes such as unity run; e-sports competition; Malam Irama Sama-sama Kita (unity concert); military asset and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) exhibition; legendary football exhibition; sales by neighbourhood watch (RT) and small and medium entrepreneurs; cultural performances as well as cooking competitions are among the highlights of the celebration.

“Admission is free so let's enliven this celebration, themed ‘Perpaduan Dalam Kepelbagaian’ (Unity in Diversity),” the ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the opening ceremony of SMP 2024 this Saturday.

To overcome traffic congestion and facilitate the movement of the public, a free shuttle bus service is provided with three routes to and from Angsana Johor Bahru Mall.

The routes are P-104 via Larkin Sentral Terminal-Taman Johor-Larkin Sentral Terminal, from 6 am to 8.30 pm; P-211 involving Taman Universiti Terminal-Larkin Sentral Terminal-Taman Universiti (from 6 am to 11 pm ) and P-411 via Kulai Terminal-Larkin Sentral Terminal-Kulai Terminal (from 6 am to 6.30 pm).

SMP, being held annually, is an initiative of KPN to foster a spirit of unity among Malaysians.

A series of Jelajah Kembara Perpaduan was also being organised by the ministry in six states, starting with Sabah (April 20), Sarawak (April 21), Labuan (April 27), Terengganu (May 2 to 4), Penang (May 11 to 12) and Negeri Sembilan (May 17 to 19).

The tour is a symbolic movement that starts from Sabah to six states through a capsule journey to gather the wishes and aspirations of Malaysians towards the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, and the government.

The findings will be presented during the National SMP 2024 opening ceremony.