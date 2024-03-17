Express bus driver burnt to death, six survived in Gurun crash

SUNGAI PETANI: An express bus driver died, while six others survived after being involved in an accident with a trailer at Kilometre 75.2 of the North-South Expressway in Gurun near here early this morning.

Guar Chempedak Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Fauzi Razali said they received an emergency call at 4.02 am and the rescue team arrived at the location at 4.19 am.

He said the charred body of the 42-year-old male bus driver was found trapped in his seat.

“Five victims, including the assistant bus driver, aged 19 to 57 and a 32-year-old trailer driver survived.

“However, a 29-year-old female passenger reportedly sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Fauzi said the fire was brought under control at 4.37 am and the injured victim was taken to Pendang Hospital for further treatment.

“The operation involved 18 officers and personnel, with assistance from the Amanjaya and Pendang Fire and Rescue Stations, as well as the Gurun Volunteer Fire Brigade,” he said. -Bernama