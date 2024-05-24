Fahmi condemns threats against journalists, wants swift resolution

KUCHING: The government is taking the recent allegations of a politician attacking and threatening two Tamil-language news portal journalists very seriously.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he firmly believes journalists should be free to carry out their duties, and those who are threatened have the right to report it without hindrance.

“I strongly disagree with and condemn any actions involving threats of journalists. I have not yet received complete information regarding the incident.

“However, I am willing to meet with both parties involved: the journalists who were allegedly threatened and those accused of making the threats. I want to fully understand what transpired and find a resolution as quickly as possible,” Fahmi, who also serves as the Government’s Unity spokesperson, said.

He told newsmen this after a courtesy visit to the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, at Astana Negeri today.

Yesterday, National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia (NUJ) secretary-general Teh Athira Mohamed Yusof said NUJ expressed deep concern for the safety and well-being of the journalists involved, P. Puvaneswaran and M. Pavalam, as well as the entire Tamil journalist community.

In a statement, NUJ urged Fahmi to address the issue promptly and take immediate action to halt any form of attack on journalists.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also reminded himself and his political counterparts to uphold decorum and civility, particularly when interacting with the media.

“Even if they (politicians) disagree with the content of a particular report, they generally have the right to reply. Therefore, they should use that opportunity and refrain from taking any actions that contravene the law,” he said.