Fahmi – King thanks Prime Minister, ministers, ex-PMs and ex-ministers

PUTRAJAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the Cabinet Ministers, former prime ministers and ministers who have served throughout His Majesty’s five-year term since Jan 31, 2019.

Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the MADANI government spokesman, said Al-Sultan Abdullah conveyed this to Anwar yesterday when His Majesty granted an audience for a pre-Cabinet meeting for the 160th and final time at the Istana Negara before the King ends his five-year reign as Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.

“The Cabinet met the Prime Minister yesterday, with His Majesty consenting to address the ministers, which was read out by the Prime Minister at the Cabinet meeting today.

“In his address to the ministers, His Majesty reminded us to always serve the country and not think of position or property for personal purposes,” he said.

Fahmi said His Majesty also shared a verse from Imam Ghazali, which reads: “Damage to the people can be caused by the destruction of the rulers, the damage to the rulers can be caused by the destruction of the ulama, and the damage to the ulama can be caused by their love for the world and their position”.

At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Anwar, Fahmi said the ministers also reiterated their support for the stern action taken by the MADANI Government in fighting corruption at all levels, including among ministers.

“As we are all aware, the Prime Minister has stressed that all ministers are also constantly monitored by the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission). The ministers agreed with the stern action and gave their full support for it to be continued,” he said.

On Nov 7 last year, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki was reported to have said that Anwar had given the ‘green light’ to the MACC to investigate allegations of corruption against any minister or government official.

In another development, Fahmi said the government welcomed the Tanjong Karang Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi’s decision to state his support for the leadership of Anwar and described the backing as proof that the Unity Government is on the right and stable track.

“I welcome this decision, but the most important thing is that we (the government) must prove to the people that this government can resolve issues and that is our focus. We do not intend to go out and garner support, but if there is backing, it is proof that the government is on the right track,” he said.

Following the positive backing, Fahmi said the government is committed to ensuring all five policies launched last year can be fully implemented this year.

“This proves that this government has been given the trust by all parties. But what is important for the government, now that it is in a stable position, is the five announcements made last year, so this year is for their implementation,” he said.

The five policies that the government announced in 2023 were the Progressive Wage Policy in May; MADANI Economy: Empowering the People (July); the review of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) (July 14); the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) (Aug 23); and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) (Sept 1).–Bernama