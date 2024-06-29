KUSKOP holds engagement session for northern states MPUKPPD

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) today held its first engagement session concerning the proposed establishment of the district-level Council for Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives, Hawkers and Small Traders (MPUKPPD) for the northern zone states.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the session aimed to communicate the proposed implementation of the council in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak as well as to gather input from each state representative.

“The primary objective of MPUKPPD is to oversee the development of entrepreneurs and cooperatives at the district level, and to more effectively and efficiently address issues involving the relevant parties.

Last week, we conducted a similar engagement session in Sarawak, and the proposal was well received. Similarly, Sabah implemented MPUKPPD as a pilot project last year,” he said in a statement today.

Ewon expressed hope that the proposal would be well received by other states in Peninsular Malaysia.

Also present were KUSKOP secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad, deputy secretary-general Datuk Zamri Salleh, Malaysian Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM) chief executive officer Rusli Jaafar, Cooperative Development, Hawkers and Small Traders Division secretary Azizul Alias, representatives from the state secretary offices and district officers.