Fahmi: New J-Kom DG to be announced soon, dept being restructured

PUTRAJAYA: The selection process for the position of Director-General of the Community Communication Department (J-Kom) has been concluded and the chosen candidate will be officially announced once the documentation procedures are finalised, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said that the candidate’s name has been approved by the Cabinet and at the same time, the ministry was in the process of restructuring J-Kom.

“More important than appointing the J-Kom DG, as I’ve mentioned before, is that we are in the process of restructuring (J-Kom), so I think that’s the priority for the Ministry of Communications.

“I see the need to optimise this department, to realign several working procedures,“ he said during a press conference after the Cabinet meeting here today.

When asked if the appointment process of the new DG involved reshuffling of other officers, he only responded: “It will involve changes.”

“This revamping process involves the Public Service Department, so we have to go through that process.

“For example, in establishing two new ministries from the previous Ministry of Communications and Digital, now becoming the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Digital... the appointments process naturally takes time.

“So, if it takes quite some time for the ministry... based on the processes within the ministry itself, then I expect the process within J-Kom to take some time,“ he said.

The soon-to-be-announced new J-Kom DG will replace Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff, who resigned effective December 15 last year.

Mohammad Agus was appointed as the J-Kom DG in February 2023.

Commenting on the replacement for Dewan Negara president following the appointment of Tun Dr. Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as the Governor of Sarawak, Fahmi said the announcement of the candidate’s name would be made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before the next Senate session.

“The name has been proposed and submitted to the PM for announcement,“ he said. -Bernama