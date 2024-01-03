Families and Global Megatrends forum ideal platform for KPWKM to emulate best practices from abroad - Nancy

PUTRAJAYA: The International Forum on Families and Global Megatrends serves as the best platform for the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) to emulate the practices of foreign countries in facing the challenges of global megatrends that affect family institutions.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the forum, which was held for the first time in Malaysia, brought together experts from several countries including South Korea, Thailand, Japan, India, China and Nepal covering various fields such as demography, family, climate change, and reproductive health.

“I believe programmes like this need to be held regularly because they encourage us to gain ideas and learn from others about the topics discussed (the impact of global megatrends on family institutions),“ he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the forum here today.

The International Forum on Families and Global Megatrends was held in conjunction with the 30th International Day of Families, organised by the United Nations, the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the International Federation for Family Development (IFFD) and the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI).

Commenting on global megatrends such as migration, climate change, urbanisation, technological advancements and demographic transitions, Nancy said they significantly influenced and impacted family institutions worldwide, including in Malaysia.

She noted that these changes required adjustments in caregiving arrangements, continuously updated financial planning, and guidance for families to adapt and play their roles effectively. -Bernama