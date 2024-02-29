Federal Gov’t has approved 510 projects in Johor worth RM4.7 bln - Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The Federal Government has approved a total of 510 projects in Johor this year with a cost of RM4.7 billion.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the effort was the result of close cooperation between the Johor State Government and the Federal Government, which is aiming for the country’s economic growth, as well as recognising Johor’s potential to become a new economic hub.

“Thank you to the Federal Government. Profound thanks also to the Cabinet Ministers who previously visited Johor to look at the situation in the state firsthand.

“Hopefully all these plans will be realised as best as possible,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page tonight.

Earlier today, Onn Hafiz and the state government delegation attended the Johor State Development Meeting in Putrajaya, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by 12 Cabinet Ministers.

Onn Hafiz said this was the first such meeting involving the state government and 13 related ministries, focusing on comprehensive coordination for high-impact development projects in Johor.

He said there were seven initiatives and high-impact development projects brought to attention through the meeting.

This included the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and Special Financial Zone (SFZ); Highway Upgrading Projects; Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB); Upgrading Works for Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) and Construction of Sultanah Aminah Hospital 2 (HSA2); Upgrading Works for Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB); Proposal for Traffic Dispersal and Public Transport Upgrade in Johor Bahru City; and the Johor Water Supply Project.

According to him, the meeting agreed that the seven projects should be completed as soon as possible, with the ministries and the state government to conduct regular monitoring. - Bernama