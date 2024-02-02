FELCRA targets three million broiler chickens yearly

MACHANG: Felcra Bhd aims to double its production of broiler chickens to three million a year after the expected December completion of its (broiler chicken) complex project in Tanjung Seratus, Pahang.

Its chairman, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said in the first phase of the project, the production of broiler chickens was only 1.5 million a year before.

“Currently, the development of the pilot project in Tanjung Seratus has exceeded 80 per cent and is progressing well even though completion has been delayed for several months due to unavoidable weather factors.

“However, we are confident and believe that by the end of 2024, it will be fully operational and we will be able to double the production of coops built in tiers,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating at the opening ceremony of the Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub Kelantan Sepak Takraw Cup Closed Championship at Sekolah Kebangsaan Machang 1 here today.

In October last year, Bernama reported Ahmad Jazlan as saying that the construction of a large-scale broiler complex project in a closed system in Tanjung Seratus, Pahang covering 10 coops was scheduled to be fully completed in February this year, and was 60 per cent ready, but it has already been operating on a trial basis with two rounds of harvesting.

Elaborating further, Ahmad Jazlan said the coops are ready to be used for chicken production from time to time while waiting for other coops that are still in the process of being built.

“Previously, there were only five rounds of harvesting every year...we are trying to produce as many as six rounds each year,“ he said.

“We also have plans to expand broiler complex projects to Bagan Datuk (Perak), Padang Terap (Kedah) and Kuala Lipis, (Pahang).”

Ahmad Jazlan also said Felcra also saw the potential of having a chicken breeding centre in Kelantan under Felcra, but the location has not yet been determined.

He added that with the existence of the the Kelantan Felcra Regional Office, his team will create a special section for national food security to be expanded. -Bernama