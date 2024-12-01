First new energy plant in Rembau creates new wave ecosystem of EV industry

REMBAU: The construction of the country's first green technology new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturing and assembly factory located in Chembong here will create a new wave of ecosystems in the industry in Negeri Sembilan.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the new factory, which is open today in stages until 2028 can also attract more electric vehicle (EV) or commercial vehicle brands that require the local assembly (CKD) format.

“The impact of the construction of this factory is the sustainable generation of Negeri Sembilan's economy that can be implemented at the same time offering 600 skilled job opportunities to the people of this state.

“It is hoped that this project can boost the marketing network of EVs with the NETA brand throughout the country and local socio-economic development, especially in Rembau,“ he said when officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony for the factory here today.

Also present were NexV Manufacturing Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Lim Kwee Shyan and GoAuto Group chairman Datuk SM Azli SM Nasimuddin Kamal.

Aminuddin said the construction of the factory by Careplus together with GoAuto through NexV Manufacturing Sdn Bhd was on ​​29.68 hectares involving an investment of RM840 million in phases.

The first phase of the project involves the development of the assembly plant in the first quarter of this year while the second and third phases will start in 2026 and 2028 respectively.

He explained that the process of building the factory also signals to all sectors of the chain related to the manufacture of EVs that Negeri Sembilan is an alternative location for any firm that wants to invest in Malaysia.

Aminuddin also said the state government always practises an open policy in welcoming the entry of investors, especially high-tech industry players.

Meanwhile, Lim said the production capacity of the factory is around 30,000 units per year and is designed to reach a maximum production capacity of 50,000 units per year.

He said the factory is not only able to assemble its own brand vehicles such as NETA but is open to other NEV brands whether passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles or CKD electric motorcycles.

He explained that the factory is constructed using an environmentally friendly system with zero water waste, no water and noise pollution and all solid waste materials will be sent for recycling.

Lim said the roof of the factory will be installed with solar panels where most of the electricity can be generated from the technology in line with the goal of expanding and exploring business potential in the field of green technology and new energy.

He also said that in order to increase the marketability of graduates, especially for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates, his company also offered highly skilled job opportunities for local young people working in the green mobility industry.

“We expect the recruitment and training of manpower to be done in the third quarter of this year or as early as August.

“In addition, discussions with Institut Kemahiran Tinggi Belia Negara (IKTBN) Chembong were also held to collaborate to produce trained graduates who will then be employed with us,“ he said.

During the event, NexV Manufacturing also signed a local assembly agreement with HOZON, a NETA brand EV company from China, to make NETA V the first product to be assembled by this factory in the first quarter of 2025.

Apart from that, Zambry said that the leadership of higher education institutions (HEIs) must be bold in making changes to handle bureaucratic issues by shifting paradigms, and therefore, more flexibility should be given to the HEI leadership.

He said the aspirations will also emphasise the strengthening and empowerment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in line with the best industry practices that are competent and relevant to current industry developments.

“We (also) need to strengthen curriculum development and delivery in line with the Global Sustainability Agenda, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals by the United Nations and the Education for Sustainable Development agenda by UNESCO,” he said.

However, the minister said the five focus areas and 20 aspirations outlined are not permanent as amendments or changes can be made from time to time according to the needs and appropriateness that should be prioritised towards enhancing the performance of higher education.

On the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025 (Higher Education) ending next year, Zambry said it is high time for a new or a continuation of the blueprint to be formulated this year.

In realising this, Zambry said the country does not need a special commission to be established to scrutinise the achievements of higher education in Malaysia compared to regional countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia, and then to map out the direction of higher education for a long-term period.

“It is sufficient to establish a group of experts to study this matter. In this regard, I give the ministry 12 months to diagnose the level of achievement of our higher education comprehensively.

“We need to conduct an in-depth analysis to identify the real issues and causes of the problems that occur. This way, we will get accurate information to formulate a long-term strategy for the country’s higher education, which will be incorporated into the new national higher education blueprint,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zambry said MOHE will organise the MADANI Campus Roadshow to all public and private higher learning institutions across the country, aiming to personally observe the actual situation at the institutions and to ensure that the wellbeing of students and staff is given priority. -Bernama