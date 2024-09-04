Five cops among seven nabbed on suspicion of robbing foreigner

KUALA LUMPUR: Five policemen were among seven men arrested on suspicion of being involved in robbing a foreigner at KL Trillion Residence in Jalan Tun Razak here last Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusli Mohd Isa said all the suspects were arrested on Sunday following a police report filed by the victim, a man who came with a female companion, also a foreign citizen, regarding the loss of jewellery and a sum of cash in their house with an estimated value of approximately RM260,000.

He said that besides the policemen, the other two suspects detained were a former policemen and a civilian who is believed to have impersonated as a police officer during the incident.

“At 11.50 pm (on Sunday), police detained three men. As a result of the arrests, police arrested four more men suspected to be involved. All suspects are aged between 28 and 41 years,“ he said in a statement today.

Rusli said five of the suspects were remanded for four days from April 8 to 11, while the other two were remanded for four days from April 9 to 12.

The case is being investigated under Section 395/170 of the Penal Code.