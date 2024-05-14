Malaysia sink Iran to make Women’s Indoor Hockey Asia Cup semis

THE national team bounced back from an earlier defeat to Kazakhstan to overcome Iran 4-2 in their final Group A match and check into the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Indoor Hockey Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand tonight.

The Malaysian Tigress, under the guidance of head coach Mohd Rodzhanizam Mat Radzi, suffered their first defeat in Group A when they went down 5-1 to Kazakhstan at the Thailand National Sport University (TNSU) earlier today.

In the must-win match to book a place in the last four, it was Iran who drew first blood through a Ziba Yahyavi field goal in the ninth minute before Raja Norsharina Raja Shahbuddin levelled the scores with a field goal three minutes later.

Pania Abbasi then put Iran 2-1 up with another field goal in the 18th minute before Malaysia suddenly hit a three-minute purple patch to score through Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor (22nd minute, penalty corner); Nor Asfarina Isahyifiqa Isahhidun (24th, penalty stroke); and Juliani Mohamad Din (25th, penalty corner) and seal a spot in the last four.

In the semi-finals, the Malaysian Tigress will face either Indonesia or Thailand, who meet in their last Group B clash tonight.

“Alhamdulillah, we won the crucial match against Iran. Our players never gave up despite trailing and fought till the end for victory.

“For the semi-finals, we will analyse our opponent’s style of play. Whoever we meet, be it Indonesia or Thailand, we will be fully prepared,” Mohd Rodzhanizam said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).

Yesterday, the Malaysian Tigress began their campaign by thrashing Vietnam 25-0 and Oman 12-1.