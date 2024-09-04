Five senior PKR leaders appointed to party President's Office Secretariat

KUALA LUMPUR: Five senior leaders of PKR have been appointed to the newly set up President's Office Secretariat of the party.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a statement on the party's Facebook account, said Datuk Romli Ishak has been appointed as President's Office senior political secretary and coordinator of the PKR President's Office Secretariat.

He said Onn Abu Bakar, Sim Tze Tzin, Manivanan Gowin and Juwairiya Zulkifli have been appointed as President's Office political secretaries. Juwairiya is also the secretary of the secretariat.

“The President’s Office Secretariat is entrusted to strengthen and empower PKR, assist and coordinate movements at all levels of the party, and monitor activities and operations at all levels.

“The President’s Office Secretariat is also tasked with reviewing the party’s constitution to affirm the direction and future of PKR and provide views and suggestions on current issues arising in national politics,“ said Anwar, who chaired a meeting to establish the secretariat yesterday.

Therefore, Anwar advised the leadership and members of PKR to work together in carrying out their responsibilities and supporting the party's aspirations to champion the rights and welfare of the people for the future of the country.