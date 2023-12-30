Flood: 16,205 evacuees at 71 relief centres in four states this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in four states has not changed much this morning, with 16,205 evacuees still at 71 relief centres, compared to 16,919 people reported at midnight.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, Kelantan still had the highest number of evacuees at 15,190 at 42 relief centres in four districts.

It said that 26 relief centres were opened in Pasir Mas, accommodating 11,093 people from 11,093 families; four centres in Kuala Krai (90 people, 21 families); 10 centres in Tumpat (3,311 people, 1,174 families); and 696 people from 190 families were at two centres in Jeli as of 6 am.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees at 20 relief centres in Dungun, Kuala Terengganu and Marang dropped to 732 this morning from 862 at midnight.

In Johor, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 55 people from 15 families at two relief centres in Segamat.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees at six relief centres in Bera, Maran, and Temerloh increased slightly this morning, with 138 people from 39 families, up from 120 last night.

The report said that the number of victims housed in a relief centre set up due to a landslide incident in Cameron Highlands remained unchanged at 87 people from 17 families.

Meanwhile, the levels of five rivers in Kelantan, namely five rivers in Kelantan, namely Sungai Golok Pasir Mas, Sungai Golok Tanah Merah, Sungai Kelantan Kota Bharu, Sungai Kelantan Jeli and Sungai Kelantan Gua Musang, were at the danger point.

Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu was also at the danger level as of 6 am.

The report added that there were 52 roads closed due to flooding and landslides.

The roads include Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung, Segamat in Johor, Jalan Jeli-Dabong (Kelantan), Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun (Terengganu) and Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang. - Bernama