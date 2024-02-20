Food delivery man dies as motorcycle crashes into road divider

GEORGE TOWN: A food delivery man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding skidded before crashing into a road divider along Jalan Bukit Gambir, here, today.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said that the 27-year-old man, from Balik Pulau, was pronounced dead at the scene due to serious injuries.

He said that the police received a call from the public about the crash at about 3.30 pm and based on preliminary investigations, when the incident occurred, the victim came from the direction of Bukit Jambul and heading towards Jalan Yeap Chor Ee via Jalan Bukit Gambir.

“However, upon arrival at the location, the victim, who was riding a Yamaha Y16 motorcycle, is believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and hit the road divider.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a health official,” he said in a statement.

He said that a post-mortem will be performed to find the exact cause of the death and further investigations are still being carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, in SUNGAI PETANI, a septuagenarian narrowly escaped death when the Proton Saga car he was driving skidded and plunged into a river, near Segantang Garam Chalet in Merbok, this afternoon.

The victim was identified as Liang Ah Kaw, 70, from Pekan Lama Sungai Petani, a person with disability who uses a prosthetic leg.

Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue station (BBP) chief, Deputy Fire Supt I Ismail Mohd Zain said that the man was rescued by villagers and was reported to be semi-conscious.

“The station received an emergency call at 1.13 pm before a team of firefighters from BBP Sungai Petani rushed to the scene.

“The victim was rushed to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) for treatment... The Water Rescue Team (PPDA) also conducted a search around the location to ensure there were no other victims in the vehicle,” he said in a statement today. -Bernama