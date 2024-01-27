Food delivery man loses RM82,000 to non-existent investment scheme

MELAKA: A food delivery man lost RM82,000 after joining an investment scheme that turned out to be non-existent, here yesterday.

Jasin police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the 25-yearold victim was attracted to the investment scheme that was advertised through a Telegram Sahabat Invest Master Bina group that supposedly invested in foreign currency on Jan 19.

The scammer had promised high returns for investment - claiming if RM300 was invested, the investor will receive RM5,000 in return as profit of investment and depending on the amount invested, the profits would be shared on a 60 percent for the investment company and 40 percent for the investor basis.

“Investors were also promised profits that would be returned between three to six hours,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Ahmad Jamil said attracted by the offer, the victim invested RM20,000 for the first time and subsequently made nine transactions to different accounts amounting to a total of RM82,000 from his and his father’s savings.

He added that the victim was asked to make another transaction to get back returns for his investment but the victim lodged a police report instead at 8pm yesterday after realising he was scammed.

Ahmad Jamil urged members of the public to be cautious and careful if they come across any form of advertisement and they can check the validity of such investment schemes at the ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule.

People can also check through the WhatsApp CCID Infoline application at 013-2111222, official Facebook of JSJK, Pusat Respons Scam Kebangsaan (997), Whoscall and Truecall applications that can be downloaded in their smart phones. - Bernama