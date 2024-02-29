Former assistant to illegal money lender charged with mischief

KUALA LUMPUR: A former assistant to an illegal money lender was charged in the Ampang Sessions Court here today on a charge of burning the fence of a borrower’s house.

Mohd Alif Shafiq Sarif, 23, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob.

He was charged with another person still at large with committing mischief by fire causing damage to the victim’s house in Ulu Klang here.

The offence, under Section 436 of the Penal Code, was allegedly committed at 3.10 am last Feb 5.

Mohd Alif faced imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine, if convicted.

Judge Wan Mohd Norisham, in setting bail at RM8,000 with one surety, also ordered Mohd Alif to report himself at a police station once a month and fixed April 4 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Hakim Amir Abdul Hamid prosecuted, while the accused was not represented. -Bernama