Former political secretary charged again with accepting gratification over PDRM tender

SHAH ALAM, May 24 (Bernama) -- A former political secretary to former Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was charged again in the Sessions Court here today with accepting gratification to help a company obtain a tender for the maintenance and the supply of spare parts for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Sayed Amir Muzzakkir Al Sayed Mohamad, 42, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

He allegedly asked RM350,000 from Wan Azhar Mohamed Yusof, who is Nexuscorp Group Sdn Bhd managing director, as a reward for helping the company obtain the tender for maintenance and supply of spare parts for Infrastructure, servers, software and radio users of the RMPNet System for PDRM worth RM381,112,042.44.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Nexuscorp Group Sdn Bhd office, Kawasan Perindustrian Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, Selangor, at 4 pm in December 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

The prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Fatin Farhana Ismail, requested the court to apply the bail and conditions imposed on Sayed Amir Muzzakkir by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to two similar charges.

The DPP also requested the case be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur court for trial.

Lawyer Md Yunos Shariff, representing the accused, did not object to it.

The court allowed the request by the prosecution and set July 12 for mention.

Yesterday, Sayed Amir pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to two charges of accepting gratification of RM350,000 from Wan Azhar as a reward for helping Nexuscorp obtain a tender for maintenance work and the supply of spare parts for PDRM.

The offence was allegedly committed at the office of Yayasan Tanah Aku, Solaris Dutamas here, at 4 pm on Dec 4, 2020, and 3.30 pm on Dec 16, 2020.

The court allowed him bail of RM60,000 with one surety and he was also ordered to surrender his passport and report himself at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office once a month.