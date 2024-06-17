Netflix tests new homepage

A new, rather big redesign of Netflix’s homepage on the TV app is currently being tested. It is something that Netflix product senior director Pat Flemming claims will stop viewers from “doing gymnastics with their eyes”.

The redesign will replace the current static tiles that run horizontally from left to right with boxes that enlarge as soon the remote interacts with it.

Currently, the tiles will bring up a trailer and other information at the top of the interface.

“Categories”, “New and Popular”, and “My List” sections are also removed, but “Categories” will appear in the search navigation. Additionally, “My Netflix” has been added to the menu. It was first implemented in the mobile app.

“Think of this as a first effort, our best initial swing, at what we think is a great new TV experience,” Flemming claimed.

Ultimately, the redesign seems to be in line with Netflix going further into varying content like WWE’s Monday Night Raw live entertainment wrestling broadcast, the Netflix-exclusive live stream of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s boxing match on Nov 15, along with the increase in Netflix games that has been added to its library.

According to Flemming, the redesign will be rolled out to a small group of testers who are using smart TVs, and if it goes well, it will be expanded further.