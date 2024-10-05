Former supermarket staff charged with CBT involving more than RM100,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A former head cashier of a supermarket claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving over RM100,000 last year.

Norfazilah Nordin, 56, was charged with committing CBT by using RM161,076.55, which was entrusted to her, for personal use at a supermarket in Plaza Salak Park, Taman Desa Petaling in Cheras between Nov 3 and 9, 2023.

The charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 14 years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak did not offer bail because the offence is non-bailable.

However, Norfazilah, who was unrepresented, pleaded for minimum bail on the grounds that she was jobless and had health issues.

In the same court, a businessman pleaded not guilty to the charge of conducting a moneylending business without a valid licence.

Lim Ze Young, 30, was charged with providing loans amounting to RM30,000 with an interest rate of 25 per cent at a condominium unit in Brickfields here between Dec 15, 2023 and April 22, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 carries a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed Norfazilah and Lim bail of RM20,000 in one surety each with the additional condition that they report to the nearest police station once a month.

The court fixed June 12 for mention of Norfazilah’s case and June 19 for mention of Lim’s case.