Four 'Along' members charged with arson

JOHOR BAHRU: Four members of an 'Along' syndicate which included a woman who is three months pregnant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today on five charges of committing mischief by fire against four victims last month.

On the first four charges, Abdul Halim Md Noor, 31, Veeno Chiew Men Ying, 42, and Nur Azman Hassan, 36, were jointly accused with committing the acts with the intention of causing destruction to the homes and vehicles of the three victims in Ulu Tiram and Taman Abad here, between March 10 and March 27.

On the fifth charge, Abdul Halim, Chiew and Liew Choon Kian, 44, pleaded not guilty to jointly causing mischief by fire for the purpose of causing damage to a woman's residence in Ulu Tiram on March 15.

All charges were framed under Section 435 of the Penal Code and Section 436 of the same code which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and 20 years respectively and a fine, if convicted.

Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim set bail for Abdul Halim and Chiew at RM70,000 each, with one surety for all charges, whereas bail for Nur Azman was set at RM56,000, with one surety for all charges, and bail for Liew was set at RM14,000, with one surety for one charge.

The four accused were also asked to report to the nearest police station once a month, to not disturb the victims and witnesses, and to surrender their passports to the court until the disposal of the case.

The court fixed May 23 for case remention and submission of documents.