Johor regent wants no household heads in Johor classified as hardcore poor after 2025

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today said that he does not want any head of households in Johor to be classified as hardcore poor after 2025.

As such, all 56 assemblymen in the state are expected to be more proactive in identifying hardcore poor individuals and provide them with the necessary assistance over the next 19 months.

“The (hardcore poverty) issue must be given attention and it is a huge responsibility entrusted to each assemblyman to ensure that no citizens of Johor are classified as hardcore poor after 2025,”

“Please find and identify those in this category in every constituency. Provide the necessary assistance to governmental and non-governmental organisations, as well as private sectors, to help them.”

His Royal Highness said this in his royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th State Legislative Assembly here today.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail also ordered reach-out activities, social assistance, infrastructure and inclusive educational programmes for the community to be continued.

His Royal Highness said he understands the problems of the people following the uncertain economic situation, especially with the increase in the cost of living.

“It is my priority to ensure all Johorians have food on their table, a place to stay, as well as access to quality education and good health facilities.

“This is also your biggest responsibility to look after the welfare of the Johorians. Please serve the people and never forget this responsibility,” he said.