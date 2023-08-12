Four charity bodies receive RM10,000 each during Top Glove Run 2023

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corporation Bhd’s annual run, the Top Glove Run 2023, returned this year bigger and better, marking a significant milestone as it opened its doors to the public for the first time, with proceeds donated towards charitable causes.

The event, taglined “Bound Together, Achieve Together”, saw an impressive turnout of over 1,600 participants from diverse backgrounds, including Top Glove local and foreign employees, Malaysian Paralympians, Persons with Disabilities, event partners and members of the public.

The tagline draws parallels between how both gloves and society are created. Just as gloves are made by combining quality materials, a society which is progressive and accomplished is borne out of shared values that foster unity amongst its members.

Participants also sported a pink running shirt in keeping with the event’s Bubble Gum theme. The selection of the colour pink which traditionally has feminine associations, was deliberate; emphasising the importance of inclusivity and being in the “pink” of health, values deeply interwoven into Top Glove’s corporate culture.

The run also saw Top Glove teaming up with several external partners or sponsors, towards creating a more impactful and enjoyable event for participants. The event partners included Yayasan Prihatin Nasional; Association of Development Finance Institutions of Malaysia (ADFIM) with the support of Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) and Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia (CGC); Courtyard by Marriott Setia Alam; Rotary Club of Shah Alam; Universiti Malaya; Rehabilitation Unit of Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya (PPUM) and Nav Global 360, as well as Top Glove’s Board of Directors and management.

Proceeds from the run were donated to the following four charity organisations. Their representatives were on hand to receive mock cheques for RM10,000 each. The organisations were Malaysian Olympism in Action Society, Rita Home in Kapar, Persatuan Kebajikan Amal Jian An Malaysia, in Petaling Jaya and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim & Miskin Sungai Pinang, Kapar