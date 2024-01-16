Free ferry, feeder bus rides in Penang for Thaipusam

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Port Commission (SPPP) and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (Penang Port) will be offering free ferry services on Jan 24 and 26 to facilitate travel for the Hindu community during the upcoming Thaipusam celebration.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said the free rides would be available from midnight on Jan 24 and until 2 am on Jan 26.

He said the ferry service, which would operate 24 hours a day for the first time, is expected to help ease traffic congestion on the island.

“When ferry passengers arrive at the Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda ferry terminal, they will be provided with a free Rapid Penang feeder bus service.

“This bus will stop at places where devotees will offer prayers with the final destination being the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani Temple,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Loke said the Penang Rapid Bus is set to run from 2 pm to 1 am on Jan 24, and on Jan 25, it will operate from 5.30 am to 1 am the following day (Jan 26).

He hoped that this effort would boost public transport ridership, especially during the festive season. -Bernama