PETALING JAYA: Two men were injured after they were allegedly shot by their friend at a plantation area in Kampung Gaur, Kota Belud, Sabah.

It is learnt that the incident occurred after both victims were reportedly searching for herbal plants in the area.

Kota Belud district police chief superintendent Shahrudin Mat Husain, said the police were alerted of the incident at about 3am by the Kota Belud Hospital’s emergency unit.

According to Harian Metro, the hospital had informed them that the two patients who had been given treatment were believed to have been shot.

“As a result of this incident, the police arrested a 45-year-old man and seized a homemade shotgun called ‘bakakuk’ along with a cartridge shell to assist in the investigation.

“Further investigation found that when both victims and the suspect entered the plantation before parting ways,“ he was quoted as saying.

Shahrudin said the suspect carrying the weapon had fired shots at both victims, mistaking them for a deer.

As a result, both victims suffered injuries to the abdomen, thigh, and legs and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for possessing or carrying arms and ammunition without an arms license or arms.

“If found guilty, the offender could face up to seven years in prison or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both,“ he said.

He also advised the public to not keep or possess firearms without a valid license as this was to prevent incidents like this from recurring and potentially endangering public safety.

