Gov’t agrees to runway extension for LTSIP to BECOME international airport

KOTA BHARU: The government has agreed to extend the runway at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) from 2,400 metres (m) to 2,800m for it to become an international airport.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the decision was made after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a Cabinet meeting to discuss the matter on Wednesday (May 8).

“The Cabinet agreed to extend the LTSIP runway by 400m to turn it into an international airport. It is not required to go through the tender process because it is part of the LTSIP expansion and upgrading project, which has entered the second phase.

“We will also discuss with the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Finance to obtain additional allocation for this project and are confident that it can be done properly and quickly,” he said.

He told reporters this after meeting Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud in Kota Darulnaim here today.

Elaborating, Loke said his ministry would also hold talks with the contractors involved to discuss the subsequent processes, like the technical aspects, price and safety, which are expected to take two to three months before the runway construction is carried out.

Phase 1 of the LTSIP terminal, which commenced operations on May 1, could accommodate 1.5 million passengers while phase 2, which will be implemented immediately, is expected to increase the capacity to four million passengers.

The LTSIP expansion and upgrading project will cost RM440 million.

In another development, Loke said his ministry would conduct a detailed study on the connection of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) alignment from Tunjong in Kota Bharu to Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas.

“There are several matters that need to be studied and discussions held with the stakeholders because the construction cost is estimated to be RM2 billion,” he said.